GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pond Street in Greenfield will be closed to through traffic on Monday.
According to the City of Greenfield, Pond Street will be closed at Federal Street and Davis Street on Monday.
The City says the plan is for the street to only be closed on Monday, but that might be subject to change.
