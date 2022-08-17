HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Southbound lanes on I-91 in Holyoke are scheduled to be closed to traffic Wednesday night for construction.

MassDOT will be removing two light poles from the median of the highway, which will require all southbound lanes to be closed from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night to 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning. During this time, all vehicles will be rerouted off I-91 to Route 5. In addition, the left lane on the northbound side of I-91 will be closed to traffic.

I-91 Southbound Detour

Drivers heading southbound on I-91 will be detoured from Exit 15 to Route 141 eastbound, to Route 5 southbound, to Cherry Street, and then back to I-91 southbound.

Credit: MassDOT

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to reduce their speed and use caution.