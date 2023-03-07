WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers on Elm Street in Westfield should expect delays on Wednesday due to repairs on the rail trail bridge.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be replacing the concrete deck on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The road will remain open to two-way traffic, but drivers should be prepared to slow down or stop. There will be signs and law enforcement details at the location to help guide drivers through the construction area.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.