EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews will be milling Holyoke Street (Route 141) in Easthampton beginning on Wednesday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, crews will be paving Holyoke Street in preparation for upcoming paving. The work is set to take place Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is advised to use another route when traveling on Wednesday and to expect delays on the road.