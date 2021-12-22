TRAFFIC: Section of Route 47 in South Hadley closed following a crash

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a Cone Zone Traffic Alert on Wednesday morning.

A section of Route 47 in South Hadley is closed due to a crash this morning. A South Hadley police dispatcher confirmed the road is shut down from the center of South Hadley to Pearl Street because of the accident.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Route 116. There’s no word at this time on injuries or vehicles involved.

22News will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.