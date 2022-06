EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Live music, art, and delicious food are coming to Easthampton for a street festival.

The annual Cottage Street Cultural District Cultural Chaos festival begins Saturday afternoon at 12:00 pm and goes until 5:00 p.m. Easthampton police are warning people to be advised of road closures.

Cottage Street will be closed to all traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

MAP: Cottage Street in Easthampton

Officers are asking commuters to seek alternative routes during this time.