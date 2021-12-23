TRAFFIC: Tractor-trailer crashes into guardrail releasing 110 gallons of fuel on Mass Pike

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department is currently working to contain a fuel spill on the Mass Pike on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called after a tractor-trailer struck a guardrail on the highway heading westbound, which led to a fuel spill.

At this time the fast lane is closed as crews are working to clean up the spill. The fire department estimates that nearly 110 gallons of fuel were released on the Mass Pike.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.