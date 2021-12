SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are warning drivers of a detour on Allen Street due to a downed utility pole.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says a truck hit a utility pole near the area of Allen Street and Bradley Road Wednesday night. Wires were knocked down due to the incident.

Eversource has a crew in the area and are working to repair the pole. The area is expected to be closed off to traffic for the next several hours.