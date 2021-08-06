Transformer exploded on Kings Highway in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a transformer that exploded on Kings Highway in West Springfield Friday morning.

According to West Springfield Police Department, a portion of Kings Highway is closed from Cedar Street to Janet Street. Eversource is on location and reporting just over 100 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. 22News can see a large hole in the road caused by the asphalt melting from the power lines, the DPW are assessing the damage.

22News spoke with a neighbor, Carol Smith, who told 22News she heard a big boom, and saw a bright light at around 6:30 a.m.

Police are asking drivers to use Westfield Street until the repair is completed.