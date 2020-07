ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes on Route 2 in Erving are now open after a tree and wires down were blocking traffic at Old State Road on Monday.

According to MassDOT, the westbound side was closed Monday morning while the utility crew worked to repair the wires and remove the tree. The lanes have since reopened as of 1:30 p.m.

