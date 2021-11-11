Truck accident on Old Boston Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a telephone pole after a tractor trailer crash in Wilbraham Thursday morning.
According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 8 a.m., a crash involving a tractor trailer broke a telephone pole on Old Boston Road at River Road. The trailer had to be unloaded before being towed away from the area of the broken pole.
MAP: Old Boston Road at River Road in Wilbraham
Police say there may be road closures in the area while the pole is being replaced.