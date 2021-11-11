Truck accident on Old Boston Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a telephone pole after a tractor trailer crash in Wilbraham Thursday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 8 a.m., a crash involving a tractor trailer broke a telephone pole on Old Boston Road at River Road. The trailer had to be unloaded before being towed away from the area of the broken pole.

Police say there may be road closures in the area while the pole is being replaced.