Truck accident on Old Boston Road in Wilbraham

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Wilbraham Police Department)

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a telephone pole after a tractor trailer crash in Wilbraham Thursday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 8 a.m., a crash involving a tractor trailer broke a telephone pole on Old Boston Road at River Road. The trailer had to be unloaded before being towed away from the area of the broken pole.

MAP: Old Boston Road at River Road in Wilbraham

Police say there may be road closures in the area while the pole is being replaced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories