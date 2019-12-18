Truck drivers advised to use caution, have patience on ice covered roads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe winter weather is making driving conditions extra difficult, especially for truck drivers.

If you’re driving by a big rig in winter weather, it’s best to give them some room for your safety as well as theirs. It takes truck drivers a long time to stop in good weather, which means it takes them even longer to stop when roads are slick with ice.

Local truck driver Ryan Riley told 22News that drivers should always drive safely around tucks during winter weather season.

“Plain and simple, really keep your distance, use your turn signal and you know just make sure that we see you,” said Riley. “Typically, you know, we hit our breaks and it takes almost three football fields to stop going passed 55.”

And if you’re driving near a truck in bad weather conditions, it’s important to either pull up or slow down, so you’re not near their engines, where they can’t see you.