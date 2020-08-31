Truck fire closes exit 14 off-ramp on I-91 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The exit 14 off-ramp on I-91 in West Springfield is closed heading towards the Mass Pike due to a truck fire Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James Deangelis, state police received a call around 12:10 p.m. from an operator of a box truck stating is truck was on fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was put out around 12:30 p.m.

The fire was near the exit 14 connector to the MassPike. Traffic in the other lane, from the Mass Pike to I-91, is slowing moving through. Deangelis said the area should be cleared within an hour.