Truck struck Northampton underpass

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck struck a railroad underpass near downtown Northampton Friday morning.

According to Northampton Police, the incident took place at the underpass on North Street.

The underpass has a low clearance of only 11 feet, while tractor trailers are generally about 13 feet six inches tall.

Trucks striking low underpasses have been a fairly frequent problem at various locations in western Massachusetts, including Northampton, where the Main Street underpass has also been an issue.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.