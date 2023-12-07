WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All trucks that weigh over 40 tons traveling on the Mass. Pike are required to exit from the Mass. Pike between Westfield and Lee.

Due to the construction of the Westfield River Bridge on I-90 in Montgomery and Russell which crosses Route 20, CSX railroad, and the Westfield River, beginning Monday, December 4th all trucks that weigh over 40 tons will be detoured. Any truck that is overweight traveling westbound is required to take Exit 41 in Westfield. Trucks overweight traveling eastbound are required to take Exit 10 in Lee.

Residents along Routes 10, 202, and 20, will see an increase in tractor-trailers traveling through the detour route for two years, through 2025. However, they are not allowed to travel the detour route from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The detour adds an additional six miles for truckers, detour signs are placed on I-90 as well as along the detour routes.

MAP: Westbound vs. Eastbound Truck Detour Route (MassDOT)

These trucks are permitted to cross Westfield River bridge on I-90:

20 tons (loaded box truck)

25 tons (loaded garbage truck)

40 tons (loaded tractor-trailer or tandem tractor-trailer)

The MassDOT is reminding drivers of tandem trucks over 40 tons must break down before entering Massachusetts and traveling eastbound on I-90 in order to cross the Westfield River Bridge. Tandem lots in New York can be found on the state’s website.

Drivers of tandem trucks over 40 tons traveling westbound on I-90 must break down in Chicopee at Exit 51 heading west in order to cross the Westfield River Bridge.

Traffic Map: I-90 in Montgomery