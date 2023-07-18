WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An intersection along Route 5 in West Springfield is closed Tuesday afternoon following a two-car accident.

According to West Springfield police, Highland Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Riverdale Street is closed. A photo shared to 22News shows a pickup truck and a sedan involved in the incident. The sedan is lifted onto its right-side wheels.

West Springfield Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route until further notice.