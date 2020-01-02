Two-car crash on I-91 S in Northampton causing road closures

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-car crash on I-91 southbound in Northampton is affecting traffic in the area Thursday evening.

According to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the two-car crash on I-91 South in Northampton occurred around 5:50 p.m. near Exit 18.

At this time, both southbound lanes are closed, and one northbound lane is also closed. It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the crash.

Trooper DeAngelis said members from the Northampton Fire Department are at the site of the crash assisting. We’ll bring you the latest details as it develops.

Are you traveling in the area? Click here for the live Waze traffic map.