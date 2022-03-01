WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in Williamsburg were kept busy Tuesday by two separate car accidents that forced the temporary closure of two streets.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department Facebook page, both Bridge Streets and a section of Goshen Road (Route 9) were closed as crews cleared the vehicles.

An accident at Bridge and Main Streets occurred when vehicle went up over a curb, struck a rock and a town sign, and ended up on a telephone pole guidewire. Both persons in the vehicle were not injured. Bridge Street was closed while National Grid made repairs.

Single vehicle accident at Bridge and Main Streets in Williamsburg. Photo courtesy Williamsburg Police and Fire Department Facebook page.

A second accident involved two vehicles on Goshen Road. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, but no injuries were reported by the occupants of either vehicle. Traffic was detoured while emergency crews worked to move the vehicles and clean the road. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.