CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a reported motorcycle crash involving two motorcycles in Chicopee Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News around 9:20 a.m., officers were called to Memorial Drive at Jamrog Drive Southbound which is now closed due to the crash.

Wilk said serious injuries have been reported and Chicopee’s crash reconstruction team is working to investigate what caused the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as officers look into the crash.