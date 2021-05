CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-car rollover on I-391 North in Chicopee Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper Harris, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near exit 3 in Chicopee and the two occupants of the car were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Harris said around 8 a.m. that the crash had been cleared for about an hour but our 22News crew saw some traffic around that time on I-391 north in Chicopee.