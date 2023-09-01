LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Converse Street Friday morning.

Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told 22News, that at around 8 a.m., two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Converse and Dickinson Streets. One person suffered minor injuries. Repairs are being made to a traffic pole pedestal stand after it was hit by one of the vehicles.

The crash has since been cleared and there were no road closures in the area due to the crash.