SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Union Street will be closed to traffic between Main Street and East Columbus Avenue.

According to MGM Springfield spokesperson Saverio Mancini the road will be closed to modify and reinstall signage on the MGM parking garage starting Monday.

Mancini says the work will start around 8 a.m. and end around 6 p.m. daily from Monday until Friday.

