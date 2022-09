WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clear a single-vehicle accident on Montgomery Road in Westfield Tuesday morning.

According to Westfield Police Capt. Steve Dickinson, two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole on Montgomery Road. The occupants are expected to be okay.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as a portion of the road near Notre Dame Street is closed at this time.