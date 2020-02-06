VIDEO: Backup on the Mass Pike in Wilbraham due to truck rollover crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News shot this video from the Three Rivers Road overpass along the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Wilbraham, showing heavy traffic due to a tractor trailer rollover.

Traffic was at a dead stop for more than an hour between Exits 8 and 7, but is now moving slowly through the area after the breakdown lane has been opened. State Police say, however, that it could be several hours before everything is cleared up.

In the video, you can see that some drivers actually had gotten out of their cars in the standstill traffic.