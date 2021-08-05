Ware street to be closed for demolition work

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking and traffic on Parker Street in Ware will be restricted over the next few days, due to demolition work.

Buildings at 13 and 15 Parker Street are being torn down, starting Thursday morning and lasting through the end of the day on Monday.

Through traffic on Parker Street will be closed from 7:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. each day, and on-street parking will not be allowed while work is ongoing.

The town asks that you remove all cars parked on the street in those areas by 6:00 A.M., or they will be towed.