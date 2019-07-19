Watch Live: Morgan-Sullivan bridge traffic cams

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has added traffic camera live-stream video feed near the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge in West Springfield.

The cameras are located at the Front Street/Bridge Street railroad crossing in West Springfield and the intersection of Springfield Street and Main Street in Agawam.

West Springfield police ask that you check the traffic cameras website before heading out on the road near the construction zone.

Construction at the bridge is expected to go until 2022.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website at: www.mass.gov/morgan-sullivan-bridge-replacement-project.

Please send any questions or comments to the project team at: MorganSullivanBridge@dot.state.ma.us