WATCH LIVE: Tractor-trailer rollover on Cherry Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on Cherry Street in Holyoke at the end of I-91 on/off ramps exit 16.

Holyoke Dispatcher Kyle Chamber told 22News the crash took place on the ramp from Cherry Street on Route 202 to I-91 northbound in Holyoke.

Chamber said drivers are being asked to avoid the area and no injuries have been reported. The ramps at exit 16 are currently closed.

22News crew are on their way to the area. We will bring you the lastest once more information becomes available.

