Water main break causes large hole on Lancaster Avenue, part of road closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Road closures have been announced after a water main break caused a large hole in the ground on Lancaster Avenue in West Springfield Thursday night.

At around 7: 30 p.m., the West Springfield Police Department said Lancaster Avenue is closed from Albert Street to Gooseberry Street.

Officials from the city’s Water Department have been called to begin repairs. No estimated time was given for when repairs will be completed.

A photo shared by Mayor Will Reichelt of the water main break shows a huge hole in the middle of the roadway with yellow tape blocking traffic.

Police and fire officials are also on site assisting.