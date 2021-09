AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should avoid the Main Street area of Ludlow while crews work to repair a water main break Thursday night, according to police.

Around 10 p.m., the Agawam Police Department announced road closures on Main Street between Elm Street and Leonard Street. Main Street southbound is being detoured to Route 75.

Crews will be working throughout most of the night to complete the repairs. No estimated time was given for when the roads will reopen.