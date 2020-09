SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break has caused road closures on Dwight Road in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The city’s Water and Sewer Commission announced shortly after 3:30 p.m. that Dwight Road between Turner Street and Wood Avenue will be closed until 9 p.m. to allow crews to repair the broken water main.

Traffic on Dwight Road is being detoured onto Wood Avenue until the closed roads reopen.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.