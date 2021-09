AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have announced road closures on Elm Street in Agawam due to a water main break Friday night.

The broken water main is located at 113 Elm Street, according to the Agawam Police Department. DPW crews are currently on-site making repairs. No estimated time was given for when the road would reopen.

If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is our Live Traffic Map.