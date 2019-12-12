Water main break in Longmeadow expected to cause traffic

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – There is a water main break in the area of Laurel Street and Hopkins Place in Longmeadow that could cause some traffic on Thursday morning.

According to Longmeadow Department of Public Works spokesman Peter Thurber, DPW got the call about the water main break around 9:00-9:30 a.m. and said crews are in the area now working to fix the break and shut the water off.

The road is down to one and a half lanes. Thurber and police are advising drivers to go slow in the area because of icy road conditions and police and crews working in the road.

The work is expected to take several hours. 22News will update you once the area is clear.