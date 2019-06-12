Water main break on Hall of Fame Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There’s a water main break that is affecting traffic on Hall of Fame Avenue in downtown Springfield.

Our 22News crew could see water gushing out of a water main near the parking garage underneath I-91 by Court Street.

Hall of Fame Ave is closed between State Street and Boland way.

Springfield Police told 22News the water main break is not affecting any on or off ramps to the highway.

Crews are arriving now according to Jaimye Bartak of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

22News will continue to update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.