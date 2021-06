LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Longmeadow Street (Route 5) in Longmeadow is down to a single lane, due to a water main break.

According to Longmeadow police, the break is on Longmeadow St. near the corner of Maple Rd. Traffic is down to a single lane, and drivers should expect delays.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information here on WWLP.com and the 22News mobile app, as well as on-air.