Water main break on Shaker Road in Longmeadow affecting water service, traffic

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A broken water main on Shaker Road in Longmeadow is affecting traffic and water service for residents who live in the area Wednesday night.

The Longmeadow Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Shaker Road near the Longmeadow Country Club while crews work to repair the water main break.

There is no estimated time on when water service will be restored or when the road will fully reopen.

