SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to the second water main break on Avocado Street in Springfield Wednesday evening
According to a statement by Springfield Police Department Captain Toledo, the water main broke at around 9:00 p.m. Avocado Street is closed until tomorrow morning. No time was given for when the street would be reopened.
No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is given.