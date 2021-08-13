Water main replacement in Forest Park neighborhood begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be conducting the replacement of drinking water mains on Cliftwood Street and Lenox Street in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield that were installed in 1896.

The construction is part of planned upgrades to prioritized areas of the drinking water distribution system. Construction is anticipated to begin on Monday, August 16, 2021, and continue through September 2021. Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM, as weather conditions permit.

During construction hours, Cliftwood Street, between Sumner Avenue and Lenox Street, will be closed to through traffic, while businesses will remain open. On Lenox Street, traffic will be reduced to one-lane traffic. Local traffic and access to properties will be managed with posted signs and police details. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes when possible. Once construction begins, the Cliftwood Street closure is expected to last approximately one to two weeks.

Water Main Replacement Project on Cliftwood Street and Lenox Street in Springfield. Image courtesy Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Contact the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission at 413-310-3501 with any questions about this project.