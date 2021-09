CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Water mains are scheduled to be shut down on Monday and Tuesday due to construction.

According to the city, the first shutdown will be Monday on Oakhill Circle and the second Tuesday on David Street. Both days are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Baltazar Construction will be working on transferring the water services to the new main.

If there are any questions or concerns, residents are asked to contact the city’s Water Department at 413-594-3420.