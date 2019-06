SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Water pipes on Bristol Street are being replaced as part of the city’s water infrastructure improvements project.

The pipes are being replaced between Wilbraham Road and Middlesex Street. Construction starts this week and will continue for the next four months.

Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A section of Bristol Street will be closed to traffic and a detour will be in place.