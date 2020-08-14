Water pipe project on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield to interrupt traffic for 3 months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs to drinking water pipes and valves in Springfield will interrupt traffic on Berkshire Avenue starting next week.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said the construction will cause Berkshire Avenue between Kings Lane and Preston Street to be reduced to one-lane alternating traffic.

It is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17 and continue for three months, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather dependent.

Signs and police details will be available to make the traffic move smoothly.

The Commission said the water pipe in the area dates back to 1911 and is part of its water infrastructure renewal program.

You can reach out to the Commission at 413-310-3501 with questions regarding the project or click here for more information.