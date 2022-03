CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Water Department has scheduled a water shutdown on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those that will be affected will be in the area of 809-895 Fuller Road, McDonald’s on Burnett Road, Motel 6 on Burnett Road, and all addresses on Shawinigan Drive.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.