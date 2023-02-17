SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be conducting transmission main repairs on Birnie Avenue in Springfield. Work is expected to begin the week of February 20th and continue through May 2023.

The repairs are being done between Huntington Avenue and Arch Street. During construction, this section of Birnie Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Access to businesses, public buildings, and adjacent roads will remain open. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be managed with posted signs and police details.

Image courtesy Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00AM to 4:00PM, weather permitting.