Waze: How to become a 22News Traffic Tracker

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News launched a new way to track traffic in western Massachusetts. Get real-time driving traffic updates and detour information before you leave work or your home.

You can become one of our trackers by reporting traffic, accidents, road closures and more!

Download the Waze App

  1. Open App
  2. Click on the Search button on the bottom of Waze.
  3. Click on your profile name on the very top with the arrow >
  4. Scroll to the bottom to find and click on Waze groups >
  5. Click to join: 22News Traffic Trackers
  6. Join Team

Thank you for joining our team, we look forward to seeing you on the road in the Wazer 22News Traffic Trackers team!

22News Live Traffic Map

