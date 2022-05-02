WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has found a solution to the chronic speeding along a section of Route 5 in West Springfield: reduce the number of lanes making for a speed zone.

As you drive Southbound on Route 5 now, as you drive by East Elm Street, the two lanes are now merged into one lane on the way to the North End Bridge. Now, drivers barely reach the 45 mile per hour limit.

West Springfield’s Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, “The quarter mile strip between East Elm, there was a lot of speeding in the area. Residents who live near some of the side streets complained about speeding there. From the studies, road diet and land reduction reduces speed.”

MassDOT assured drivers the ten mile per hour reduction in their speed will have no effect on the time it takes for them to reach their destination.