West Springfield Police investigating crash on River Street, several roads closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident on River Street in West Springfield is causing road closures Thursday night.

The West Springfield Police Department announced road closures on River Street, from Park Street to Norman Street and Baldwin to Cold Spring Avenue.

The roadways are closed until further notice while police investigate the cause of the crash.

It is currently unknown if anyone was seriously hurt or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story is still developing. Check back later for an update.