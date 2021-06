SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- In the community, is where you could find dozens of WWLP employees Thursday, working to make a difference.

Just like with many events, the pandemic got in the way of this annual Nexstar tradition last year.

"We weren't able to do this last year," said Patrick Berry, WWLP Mass Appeal host. "The last event was a couple years ago with the shredding event at the Big E, so it was nice to get out to the Ronald McDonald house, Camp Shepherd in Westfield, Robinson State Park, Chicopee State Park, we have WWLP crews all over.

One of the locations for this volunteer was the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield, where employees worked together to help clean up the building and of course connect with community. At the Ronald McDonald House, they did some heavy lifting, bringing in donated furniture, along with cleaning up the outside building. Teams of volunteers at Chicopee State Park and Robinson State Park picked up litter, while at the same time enjoying nature, and even catching a glimpse at some bears.

I'm always at the state house so you don't really see me in the community, and I don't get to explore western Massachusetts, so I'm thrilled to be here," said Jodi Reed, 22News state house reporter.