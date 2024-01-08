West Street Bridge to be fully closed for 8-10 weeks for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs will begin on the West Street bridge on Monday.

The City of Springfield Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that the West Street Bridge into Ludlow will be closed for repairs beginning on Monday, January 8th.

City of Springfield

The City of Springfield and the Town of Ludlow will be completing needed repairs on the bridge that will take an anticipated 8-10 weeks to be finished. The bridge will be fully closed in both directions while work is completed.

Detours will be in place with appropriate signage in both Springfield and Ludlow.