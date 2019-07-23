Westfield Police: Water main break causing detours on Granville Road

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off part of Granville Road as crews work to fix a water main break in the area early Tuesday evening.

Officer Gary Hagar of the Westfield Police Department told 22News crews are in the area of 598 Granville Rd. doing repairs, causing Granville Rd. to close from Wood Road to Loomis Street.

Detours are in place on Wood Rd. and Northwest Rd. Drivers are being asked to avoid the Granville Rd. area.

No word on when repairs will be done or when the road will fully reopen.