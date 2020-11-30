Wet roads cause multiple crashes, fuel spill on I-90 in Westfield near Exit 3

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rainy weather has caused wet roads on the western end of the MassPike resulting in several crashes on the highway Monday evening, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers have been called to multiple crashes caused by the wet road, including two separate tractor trailer crashes, just before 4:30 p.m.

One of those crashes resulted in a punctured fuel tank and spill. No injuries were reported in the crash, State Police said.

At this time, the speed limit from New York to the area of Exit 3 has been reduced to 40 mph.

The western part of the MassPike near Exit 3 includes Westfield heading towards Becket, Lee, Lenox, and Pittsfield, mostly in Berkshire County to the New York State line.

Drivers are being urged to travel with caution when traveling in those areas.

Click here for our Live Waze Map.