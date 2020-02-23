Watch Live
White Brook Middle School construction to begin Monday

by: Duncan MacLean

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – White Brook Middle School kicks off a construction project on Monday and traffic flow for pick up and drop-offs will be affected.

The North parking lot at the school will be off-limits to cars and buses.

In addition, the North lane of the school drive will be for construction traffic.

The south lane will be widened to accommodate two-way car and bus traffic alongside a new pedestrian lane. Bus traffic will continue through the number eight loop.

Car traffic will be directed to the south parking lot. All traffic exiting the school drive will have to turn right onto Park Street.

This plan will be in effect through the construction of the new k through 8 schools.

